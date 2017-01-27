Holocaust Remembrance Day

The U.S. Forest Service says the Minerva Fire burning south of Quincy, California is about 1,350-acres large and is about 20% contained.More >>
Authorities say two Northern California sheriff's deputies have been shot and wounded responding to reports of an armed and agitated suspect.More >>
The final leg of I-580 opens Wednesday. Drivers are certainly excited about it, but not as much as business owners and residents who live on the very busy, last exit of the current I-580, Fairview Drive in Carson City.More >>
Crews say a structure was damaged after a fire broke out on Dutch Flat Road in Sun Valley around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.More >>
State biologist Carl Lackey is suing bear activists over comments posted on the internet. One of the defendants, Mark E. Smith, is responding with a defamation lawsuit against Lackey, along with several other people.More >>
Reno police say a man and a 14-year-old boy were arrested in connection with two armed robberies early Tuesday morning.More >>
On Wednesday, August 2, the Nevada Department of Transportation is scheduled to open the last leg of the Interstate 580 Carson City Freeway to traffic.More >>
Troopers have identified the Reno man who died last Friday morning after a motorcycle crash on I-580 near Fairview Drive in Carson City.More >>
Recreational marijuana has now been legal to sell in Nevada for one month.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping.More >>
