Truckee Meadows Fire Responds to RV Fire

Authorities say two Northern California sheriff's deputies have been shot and wounded responding to reports of an armed and agitated suspect.More >>
Crews say a structure was damaged after a fire broke out off of Chimney Drive in Sun Valley around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.More >>
Troopers have identified the Reno man who died last Friday morning after a motorcycle crash on I-580 near Fairview Drive in Carson City.More >>
Monthly premiums for California health insurance plans sold under President Obama's Affordable Care Act will rise by an average of 12.5% next year.More >>
The University of Nevada, Reno will hold a drill on Wednesday morning to prepare for emergencies.More >>
Reno police say a man and a 14-year-old boy were arrested in connection with two armed robberies early Tuesday morning.More >>
On Wednesday, August 2, the Nevada Department of Transportation is scheduled to open the last leg of the Interstate 580 Carson City Freeway to traffic.More >>
Recreational marijuana has now been legal to sell in Nevada for one month.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping.More >>
