Truckee Meadows Fire Responds to RV Fire - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Truckee Meadows Fire Responds to RV Fire

Posted: Updated:

Truckee Meadows Fire responded to reports of a structure fire on Madeiros Dr in Sun Valley around 11:00 p.m Thursday, January 26th 

When crews arrived an RV fully engulfed in flames and crews were able to quickly distinguish it. Two people and a dog were able to get out of there safely but they are displaced due to their home being destroyed.

Crews say there are possible damage to power lines in the area and NV Energy is on the way to check out the damage but it appears that no one is without power currently. 

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and there are no reports of injuries. 

