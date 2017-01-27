New RTC Bus Rapid Transit Project Breaks Ground

The Regional Transportation Commission broke ground on a new bus route on Thursday.

The 4th Street and Prater Way Rapid Transit Project would link the bus station in downtown Reno to Centennial Plaza in Sparks. It is expected to be completed in the next two years, with eight new bus stops and four new buses running for transportation. Improvements such as wider sidewalks, bike lanes and new lighting will be added.

However, there's mixed reaction on how this project will impact the area. To make the route safe for wheelchair access, utilities will be put in underground.

"Those poles are an obstruction. They make the area not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act," said Joe Harrington, an RTC Spokesperson.

The Morris Burner Hotel is a business along 4th Street, right in the path of construction.

"Making 4th street, cleaning it up is a wonderful thing. It would be a hard one to argue," said Jim Gibson, the owner of the Morris Burner Hotel. "We are coming out very much on the short end of the stick. We can't use our yard, it's getting ripped apart for three months. We may not be able to put it back."

At an open house on Thursday at Dilworth STEM Academy, other businesses voiced their concerns.

Tony Stembeck works at Casale's Halfway Club. He said, "People need to know that small business like us, even in the middle of a big project, are still open. Still trying to make a living."

Many of the passengers who use RTC services are either unemployed or have a low-income. Representatives with the transportation company say, this $58 million dollar project will help them get to and from locations they need to go, with ease.

"This is a great project that is really going to help underprivileged populations, it's going to be transformative to this area, it's really going to help trigger economic revitalization," said Harrington.

RTC says the project will benefit the entire community, once it's completed.

"We think it's going to really to support businesses to have those great transit amenities," said Harrington.

Construction is set to finish up by the end of next year, with the new bus stations opening up by the beginning of 2019.

More Information on Project: https://4thprater.com/