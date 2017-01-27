Nevada Newspaper Van Carjacker Nabbed After Drive Past Paper

ELKO (AP) - A carjacker who made off with a newspaper delivery van in northeast Nevada was arrested after he drove past the newspaper's office.

The Elko Daily Free Press posted a story on its Web site Thursday warning subscribers deliveries might be delayed because of the crime.

Undersheriff Ron Supp says the van's driver was loading a newspaper rack at a Ryndon convenience store on Interstate 80 at about 3 a.m. when a man pushed him to the ground and stole the van with emblems of Elko's companion paper, the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho.

The carjacker headed east on I-80 but a short time later, a Free Press employee saw it pass the Elko office.

Deputies pulled over 45-year-old Roland Reynolds of Elko and booked him on suspicion of grand larceny, robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.