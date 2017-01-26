Truckee Residents Still Digging Out After Last Snow Storm

The Truckee Public Works Department has had its hands full, this month. Snow removal crews are still removing snow from the town's streets, more than three days after the last storm. Snow is loaded into dump trucks, and taken to a snow dump near the Truckee River and Highway 267.

"It's unusual to be hauling this much snow. Usually it's a lot less," Chad Nelson, Senior Maintenance Worker for the Town of Truckee said.

Crews have been working around the clock since January 2, removing 10,000 yards of snow, using 35,000 gallons of diesel, and racking up 12,000 hours of snow removal. Employees have only had one day off during that time, but Nelson says there's light at the end of the tunnel.

"It's been a lot of hours keeping up with it but we've managed to do so," Nelson said. "We've kept the roads open and there's always been at least one travel lane open on all our roads."

Crews have carved through some streets, which are bordered by more than 10 feet of snow in some areas. Some stop signs are buried in the snow. Some piles are so high, they nearly reach the power lines above. Residents are still shoveling sidewalks and their rooftops. So roofs are buried under four feet or more.

"A lot of shoveling. I've had to shovel my car out like four times. I've never seen this much snow," Bryce Parks, Truckee resident said.

Brenda Gilbert lives in the Tahoe Donner neighborhood, which has seen a huge amount of snow. She has even had to find ways to let her dog outside.

"I've had to maintain a path for him, and now that path is six feet, maybe seven feet above the level of my house," Gilbert said.

As of January 25, the snowpack in the Tahoe basin was at 211 percent of median. That is the highest ever recorded on that date. That has left many areas of the Sierra submerged in several feet of snow. Downtown Truckee businesses have a wall of snow between the buildings and the street. Snow slid down the metal roof of one business, leaving a huge pile between it and the next door business.

"I've worked here, off and on, for about 10 years and no, I've never seen that," Parks said. "There's windows behind there and now there's no light coming in on both sides."

While the residents are doing extra work because of the snow, Gilbert says most people have positive attitudes. The snow is good for skiing and winter tourism, and will help the areas lakes, rivers and streams this summer. For now, they are just taking it in stride.

"I feel like for the first four weeks of the new year, I've done little else than move snow and try to get some skiing in and work," Gilbert said.