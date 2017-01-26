Someone 2 Know: Enlightenment Now

On Wednesday, August 2, the Nevada Department of Transportation is scheduled to open the last leg of the Interstate 580 Carson City Freeway to traffic.More >>
The Aces fell 11-3 Monday night to the Memphis Redbirds (71-37) after the Cardinals top affiliate outhit the Reno squad with a season-high 23 total on the night.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says the Minerva Fire burning south of Quincy, California is about 1,820-acres large and is about 20% contained.More >>
We could see some of the hottest weather of the year this week. Experts say it's important to know how your body reacts in the heat.More >>
Temperatures are expected to reach triple digits for four straight days, this week. That means a lot of us will use our air conditioners and fans more than usual, increasing the demand for electricity.More >>
Placer County Sheriff's Deputies say they have recovered the body believed to be of a paddleboarder who went missing in Lake Tahoe in June 2016.More >>
Recreational marijuana has now been legal to sell in Nevada for 30 days.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday.More >>
Nevada officials say five inmates convicted of homicide as juveniles have gone free since state lawmakers made a few changes to a law.More >>
