WCSD Holds Graduation Resource Fair for Freshman Students

The Washoe County School District is holding a Graduation Resource Fair: Class of 2020 for freshman students on Thursday.

WCSD says the fair will be at Pine Middle School at 4800 Neil Road in Reno from 5:30 - 7 pm on Thursday, January 26 and will provide community resources and information on high school graduation.

WCSD says the presentations will occur simultaneously and that you should choose the information that will best meet your needs

Following is the agenda for the evening:

Welcome by Superintendent Traci Davis

Presentation 1 – Community Support - Information from community agencies, as well as District resources. Agencies include Family Resource Centers, Family Counseling, among others.

Presentation 2 –Academics and Graduation Requirements - This presentation will feature information about high school graduation requirements, including End of Course Exams.

Presentation 3 – College and Career Readiness - Staff from Truckee Meadows Community College and the University of Nevada, Reno will discuss the many ways in which students can access college and career programs.

The school district says there will also be table presentations throughout the night including: