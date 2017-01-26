WCSD Holds Graduation Resource Fair for Freshman Students - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WCSD Holds Graduation Resource Fair for Freshman Students

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County School District is holding a Graduation Resource Fair: Class of 2020 for freshman students on Thursday.

WCSD says the fair will be at Pine Middle School at 4800 Neil Road in Reno from 5:30 - 7 pm on Thursday, January 26 and will provide community resources and information on high school graduation.

WCSD says the presentations will occur simultaneously and that you should choose the information that will best meet your needs

Following is the agenda for the evening:

Welcome by Superintendent Traci Davis

  • Presentation 1 – Community Support - Information from community agencies, as well as District resources. Agencies include Family Resource Centers, Family Counseling, among others.
  • Presentation 2 –Academics and Graduation Requirements - This presentation will feature information about high school graduation requirements, including End of Course Exams.
  • Presentation 3 – College and Career Readiness - Staff from Truckee Meadows Community College and the University of Nevada, Reno will discuss the many ways in which students can access college and career programs.

The school district says there will also be table presentations throughout the night including:

  • One-on-one consultations with high school counselors
  • Family Resource Center resources
  • Out-of-school activities
  • College outreach programs
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.