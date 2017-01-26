Nevada Health Link Holds Open Enrollment Closeout Event

The U.S. Forest Service says the Minerva Fire burning south of Quincy, California is about 1,820-acres large and is about 20% contained.More >>
We could see some of the hottest weather of the year this week. Experts say it's important to know how your body reacts in the heat.
Temperatures are expected to reach triple digits for four straight days, this week. That means a lot of us will use our air conditioners and fans more than usual, increasing the demand for electricity.
The Salvation Army is collecting school supplies and back packs for at-risk children from Carson City, Douglas County and the surrounding communities through August 14.
Communities in Schools of Western Nevada with KTVN Channel 2 News, Sam's Club and Nevada State Bank are holding a "Fill the Bus" school supply drive on Friday, August 4.
The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday.
Placer County Sheriff's Deputies say they have recovered the body believed to be of a paddleboarder who went missing in Lake Tahoe in June 2016.
Nevada officials say five inmates convicted of homicide as juveniles have gone free since state lawmakers made a few changes to a law.
The U.S. Forest Service says the Minerva Fire burning south of Quincy, California is about 1,820-acres large and is about 20% contained.
High temperatures will be in the triple digits for the Reno area from about Monday through Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows and central Nevada Tuesday through Thursday.
