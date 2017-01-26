Nevada Health Link Holds Open Enrollment Closeout Event

Nevada Health Link is inviting Nevada residents to "get connected" during a final open enrollment event on Sunday, January 29.

Nevada Health Link says they are holding a final enrollment event on Sunday, January 29 from 10 am to 6 pm in the Sorrento Ballroom at the Peppermill Resort Casino.

They say there will be licensed enrollment professionals to help residents choose and enroll in health coverage plans that best fit for their incomes and life and family circumstances. They say residents will also get help to determine eligibility for federal tax credits and cost sharing reduction subsidies, which can aid with health insurance costs.

Nevada Health Link says the enrollment period for health insurance began November 1 and continues through Jan. 31, 2017.

Nevada Health Link recommends that individuals answer a list of pre-screening questions here to determine qualification for free or reduced medical coverage. They say applicants must provide various documents to enroll, including proof of residency, proof of income, valid identification card and proof of U.S. citizenship.

For more information to determine if you qualify for low cost insurance offered through Nevada Health Link, visit www.nevadahealthlink.com.

Nevada Health Link contributed to this story.