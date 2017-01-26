Carson City Sheriff Seeks Woman with Stolen Credit Card

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a female who was using a stolen credit card.

Officers say that on January 16, an unknown woman was captured on video using a stolen credit card and was seen using the card at a local business and at a Reno area fast food restaurant.

They say the credit card was stolen during a vehicle burglary on the same day.

Authorities say she is driving a White, Ford Ranger pick-up and a lot of items are in the bed of the vehicle.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact Detective Morgan Tucker at 775-283-7858 or Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850.