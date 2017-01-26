Reno Mayor Delivers State of the City - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Mayor Delivers State of the City

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve delivered the State of the City address on Thursday.

The State of the City Address was on January 26, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at Atlantic Aviation, located at 655 S. Rock Blvd. in Reno.

The City of Reno says that as part of her “Lifting Reno Up” speech, Mayor Schieve  talked about the ways aviation benefits the northern Nevada region. Mayor Schieve will also cover the City’s accomplishments, challenges and strategic plan.

Click here for a full transcript of the address.

