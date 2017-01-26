Reno Mayor Delivers State of the City

Temperatures are expected to reach triple digits for four straight days, this week. That means a lot of us will use our air conditioners and fans more than usual, increasing the demand for electricity.More >>
The Salvation Army is collecting school supplies and back packs for at-risk children from Carson City, Douglas County and the surrounding communities through August 14.More >>
Communities in Schools of Western Nevada with KTVN Channel 2 News, Sam's Club and Nevada State Bank are holding a "Fill the Bus" school supply drive on Friday, August 4.More >>
The first day of school in Washoe County is a week away! Are your kids up-to-date on their shots? There is a new immunization requirement for seventh graders. Learn more about it in our Ask the Doctor segment.More >>
Recreational marijuana has now been legal to sell in Nevada for 30 days.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday.More >>
Placer County Sheriff's Deputies say they have recovered the body believed to be of a paddleboarder who went missing in Lake Tahoe in June 2016.More >>
Nevada officials say five inmates convicted of homicide as juveniles have gone free since state lawmakers made a few changes to a law.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says the Minerva Fire burning south of Quincy, California is about 1,050-acres large. Smoke from this fire is blowing into the Truckee Meadows.More >>
High temperatures will be in the triple digits for the Reno area from about Monday through Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows and central Nevada Tuesday through Thursday.More >>
