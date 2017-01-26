NHP Responds to Multiple Crashes on I-80 in Sparks

The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to a number of crashes early Thursday morning after a dusting of snow made for slick road conditions.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-80 eastbound between McCarran and Sparks Boulevard. It appears that the driver spun out and hit a wall in the left lane. There were no injuries in this crash. NHP also responded to an unknown injury crash on I-80 eastbound near the Rock Boulevard exit after two cars crashed, creating a chain reaction that resulted in several other crashes.

Drivers should use caution and expect major delays.