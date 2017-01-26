Mexico's President Rejects US Decision to Build Border Wall

The Nevada Department of Agriculture is tracking this summer's migration of grasshoppers and Mormon crickets. How many of the pests are coming, and where?More >>
The Nevada Department of Agriculture is tracking this summer's migration of grasshoppers and Mormon crickets. How many of the pests are coming, and where?More >>
The Trump administration has hit Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with financial sanctions.More >>
The Trump administration has hit Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with financial sanctions.More >>
It's one of the crown jewels of the Sparks Parks and Recreation Department, the Sparks Marina. As it nears 20 years old and vandals wreak havoc for maintenance crews, visitors are finding it less enjoyable.More >>
It's one of the crown jewels of the Sparks Parks and Recreation Department, the Sparks Marina. As it nears 20 years old and vandals wreak havoc for maintenance crews, visitors are finding it less enjoyable.More >>
High temperatures will be in the triple digits for the Reno area from about Monday through Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows and central Nevada Tuesday through Thursday.More >>
High temperatures will be in the triple digits for the Reno area from about Monday through Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows and central Nevada Tuesday through Thursday.More >>
President Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci from his new job as communications director, exactly 10 days after he was named to the position.More >>
President Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci from his new job as communications director, exactly 10 days after he was named to the position.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday.More >>
Nevada officials say five inmates convicted of homicide as juveniles have gone free since state lawmakers made a few changes to a law.More >>
Nevada officials say five inmates convicted of homicide as juveniles have gone free since state lawmakers made a few changes to a law.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says the Minerva Fire burning south of Quincy, California is about 1,050-acres large. Smoke from this fire is blowing into the Truckee Meadows.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says the Minerva Fire burning south of Quincy, California is about 1,050-acres large. Smoke from this fire is blowing into the Truckee Meadows.More >>
High temperatures will be in the triple digits for the Reno area from about Monday through Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows and central Nevada Tuesday through Thursday.More >>
High temperatures will be in the triple digits for the Reno area from about Monday through Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows and central Nevada Tuesday through Thursday.More >>
Reno Police are on scene of a shooting near Paradise Park. Officials tell us they responded to the area of Elementary Drive around 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found one gunshot victim.More >>
Reno Police are on scene of a shooting near Paradise Park. Officials tell us they responded to the area of Elementary Drive around 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found one gunshot victim.More >>