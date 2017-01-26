Mexico's President Rejects US Decision to Build Border Wall - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Mexico's President Rejects US Decision to Build Border Wall

Posted: Updated:

Mexico's president says he rejects the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to build a border wall and repeated that his country would not pay for it.
    
President Enrique Pena Nieto did not address reports that he was considering" canceling next week's visit to Washington following Trump's order to begin construction of the wall between the two countries.
    
In a recorded address televised nationally, Pena Nieto said "I regret and reject the decision of the US to build the wall."
    
Earlier Wednesday, an official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press the administration "is considering" scrapping the Jan. 31 visit.
    
Trump's order came the same day Mexico's foreign relations and economy secretaries arrived in Washington for talks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.