Nevada Men End Skid with Boise State

Nevada Release

1/25/2017

Behind strong performances from senior D.J. Fenner and sophomore Cameron Oliver, the Nevada Wolf Pack (17-4, 6-2 MW) took down the Boise State Broncos (12-7, 5-3 MW) Wednesday night to claim sole possession of first place in the Mountain West.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak to the Boise State Broncos and kept Nevada a perfect 4-0 after a loss this season. Oliver recorded his fifth double-double of the season with his 17 points and 15 rebounds, while Fenner's 21 points topped the team. Senior Marcus Marshall put up 18 points and sophomore Jordan Caroline scored 12 to round out Nevada's double-figure scorers. Oliver also logged four blocks and sophomore Lindsey Drew dished out five assists.

Defense was the story early for the Wolf Pack, racking up four blocks by the first media timeout and staking an early 9-5 lead. Although the Broncos would tie it up, that was as close as they would get all half as Oliver led the Pack to a 37-32 first half lead.

The second half got off to a quick start for Oliver as he picked up his fifth double-double of the year. The Wolf Pack kept going strong, especially on the defensive side of things, holding Boise State to 1-of-9 before a media timeout at 11:56. The Broncos then made a run, coming within three with 9:42 to play, but Marshall put an end to it with a big, off-balance three from the corner. The Pack then went on a run of its own, going on a 13-2 to force the Broncos to call a timeout. With 6:02 left in the game, Nevada had taken a 65-51 lead, its largest of the game. The Wolf Pack continued to put the Broncos behind it, taking the game 76-57.

Nevada will return home to face the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday with a 1 p.m. tipoff in a rematch of one of the best comebacks in NCAA history.