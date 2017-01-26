Pack Women Top Boise State

Nevada Release

1/25/2017

In what turned out to be a nail-biting finish, the Nevada women’s basketball team came out on top of the Boise State Broncos, 69-62, on Wednesday night inside Lawlor Events Center. The victory for the Pack (8-11, 2-6 MW) gives Nevada its second win in its past three games.

On the night, the Pack was led by four players who posted double figures in scoring, including sophomores AJ Cephas and Riana Everidge who each recorded a double-double. Cephas finished the game with 13 points and 10 rebounds, which was good for her team-leading fifth double-double of the season and second in a row. Everidge put down a game-high 16 points and added 10 rebounds to record her second double-double of the year.

The night began with the Pack coming out of the locker room firing on all cylinders as Nevada opened the game with a 7-0 run, which was capped off by a basket from beyond the arc, courtesy of senior Stephanie Schmid. After the Broncos (14-5, 4-4 MW) responded with an 8-0 run of their own, Boise State held a lead for the remaining 4:37 of the opening quarter, but not before sophomore MorningRose Tobey connected with a three-pointer of her own at the buzzer to tie the score at 12 piece.

With Nevada outrebounding Boise State 15-6 in the second period, defense played a prominent role for the Pack in taking a five-point lead into the locker room at halftime. For the game, Nevada outrebounded its opponent, 53-38, marking the second-most rebounds in a game this season. The Pack’s defensive effort held the Broncos to just 26 percent (5-of-19) shooting, including 0-of-5 from three in the second quarter. Boise State would finish the game making just two shots from three-point land on 27 attempts.

Nevada ended the opening 20 minutes by converting on six of its last seven shots, sparking a 7-0 run to take a 31-26 lead into halftime. The Pack would open the third quarter where it left off in the second period, hitting two baskets to bring its lead to nine points, 35-26.

Nearing the end of the third period, sophomore Terae Briggs pulled down one of her nine rebounds of the game, dished out a pass to Schmid on the wing, where she then knocked down her second three pointer of the game to give the Pack its largest lead of the night at 16 points. Briggs scored 11 points, falling just one rebound shy of her fourth double-double.

The Broncos showed their grit in the fourth quarter, as their 12 point deficit heading into the period disappeared throughout the final 10 minutes of play. Connecting on three free throws with 2:24 remaining in the game, Boise State brought Nevada’s lead to just six points.

However, Nevada responded with free throws of its own, putting down 14-of-16 points from the charity stripe in the final quarter, which was led by junior T Moe on the night. She finished the game with 10 points and a team-high eight free throws made, including a perfect 4-of-4 in the fourth quarter, to seal the 69-62 victory for the Pack. Moe also dished out a game-high seven assists.

Up next, Nevada will travel to Albuquerque, N.M. to face the Lobos on Saturday, Jan. 28. Tip-off for that matchup is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT.