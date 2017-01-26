Health Watch: CinemaVision Goggles at Renown

High temperatures will be in the triple digits for the Reno area from about Monday through Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows and central Nevada Tuesday through Thursday.More >>
We could see some of the hottest weather of the year this week. Experts say it's important to know how your body reacts in the heat.More >>
President Donald Trump's new chief of staff is entering a West Wing battered by crisis. Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.More >>
Russian President Vladimir Putin demands that the U.S. cut its embassy and consulate staff in Russia in response to sanctions the U.S. placed on Russia.More >>
Any child who will be younger than 5 years old on or before September 30, 2017 can enroll in kindergarten for the 2017-2018 school year.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday.More >>
The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.More >>
Nevada officials say five inmates convicted of homicide as juveniles have gone free since state lawmakers made a few changes to a law.More >>
Reno Police are on scene of a shooting near Paradise Park. Officials tell us they responded to the area of Elementary Drive around 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found one gunshot victim.More >>
High temperatures will be in the triple digits for the Reno area from about Monday through Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows and central Nevada Tuesday through Thursday.More >>
