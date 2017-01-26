Health Watch: CinemaVision Goggles at Renown

Renown’s top-of-the-line 3T MRI machine can take scans from any plane – for any pathology needed. Eight-year-old Wyatt Lompa needed an MRI after what he calls eye episodes. Wyatt has been experiencing petit mal seizures and his neurologist wants a closer look at his brain, but getting an MRI concerned his parents.

"We were nervous a little bit about having him stay still for a very long, extended period of time," shared Wyatt’s Father, Sam. However, the scan ended up being much easier than anticipated because of new technology being offered at Renown. "It was cool how it had the movie on the goggles instead of like a regular TV,” Wyatt describes.

Patients now have the opportunity to wear what is being described as a safe distraction. Since MRI machines can be noisy and patients are surrounded by the gantry, they can now block out the sights and sounds with an entertainment device called CinemaVision Goggles. Patients wear noise-cancelling headphones while watching their favorite movie through goggles.

"It's actually an entertainment device, but it doesn't have any metal in it, so it can be in an MRI,” explains Renown Health Imaging Manager, Christy Orosco.

The Children’s Miracle Network donated the CinemaVision Goggles. Along with offering patients more comfort, the high-tech distraction is also saving time and money by reducing the amount of anesthesia and anti-anxiety medicine used. "We've seen a 40% reduction in sedations overall; 60% reduction for children alone," Christy says. "And the kids come away with a much better experience than they would have had."

The CinemaVision is free for patients using Renown’s 3T MRI machine.