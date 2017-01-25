Washoe County Locates Missing Snowboarder Near Mount Rose - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Locates Missing Snowboarder Near Mount Rose

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office reports that the missing snowboarder has been located, and is safe. 

The Washoe County Search and Rescue team is searching for a missing snowboarder near the Mount Rose Ski Resort.

According to Deputy Jeff McCaskill, the snowboarder went missing just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night. He was not a customer at Mount Rose, but snowboarding in the backcountry near Mount Rose.

We have a crew heading to the scene, and will have more as is becomes available.

