Washoe County Locates Missing Snowboarder Near Mount Rose

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office reports that the missing snowboarder has been located, and is safe.

The Washoe County Search and Rescue team is searching for a missing snowboarder near the Mount Rose Ski Resort.

According to Deputy Jeff McCaskill, the snowboarder went missing just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night. He was not a customer at Mount Rose, but snowboarding in the backcountry near Mount Rose.

We have a crew heading to the scene, and will have more as is becomes available.