Avalanche Rescue Training - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Avalanche Rescue Training

Posted: Updated:

Different agencies, both private and public, practiced pulling victims from the snow after an avalanche. The scenario-based training at the Mount Rose summit Wednesday brought together North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, Washoe County HASTY team volunteers an members of the Mount Rose and Diamond Peak Ski patrols. The training was all about improving communication and organization among first responders who may work together in a back-country emergency.

The group practiced designating leaders and assigning resources to find the mock victims, a scented sweaters, buried beacons and a dummy. "We had things buried for the dogs to find, we had things buried for a probe line to find, we had beacons buried." says Andrew Hennigh, Avalanche Forecaster with Mount Rose Ski Resort. 
 
"It's really a man power intensive issue, right? Digging and shoveling and probing," says Dave Melkonian with North Tahoe Fire Protection District, "I need people." That is why it's important to pull resources from any where they can. 

Experts say training with the beacons, shovels and probes is relatively easy, it just takes repetition. Most agencies practice internally on a regular basis, but they can't always practice on-scene communication with other agencies.

"The things that frequently cause problems or complications are the way it's structured," says Melkonian, "And my goal with this training is that we become logistics masters and masters of organization."

"Basically we can sort of hash out any sort of issues we have as far as interagency cooperation goes," says Hennigh.

After debriefing and discussing the scenario, each person involved will take a survey to get a better understanding of what needs improvement.
 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Russian President Reacts To Heavier Sanctions Being Placed On Russia

    Russian President Reacts To Heavier Sanctions Being Placed On Russia

    Monday, July 31 2017 8:32 AM EDT2017-07-31 12:32:30 GMT

    Russian President Vladimir Putin demands that the U.S. cut its embassy and consulate staff in Russia in response to sanctions the U.S. placed on Russia. 

    More >>

    Russian President Vladimir Putin demands that the U.S. cut its embassy and consulate staff in Russia in response to sanctions the U.S. placed on Russia. 

    More >>

  • Five Inmates Convicted of Homicide Are Free After A Law Changed

    Five Inmates Convicted of Homicide Are Free After A Law Changed

    Monday, July 31 2017 8:19 AM EDT2017-07-31 12:19:07 GMT

    Nevada officials say five inmates convicted of homicide as juveniles have gone free since state lawmakers made a few changes to a law.

    More >>

    Nevada officials say five inmates convicted of homicide as juveniles have gone free since state lawmakers made a few changes to a law.

    More >>

  • Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Sunday, July 30 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-07-31 03:29:37 GMT

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Drowns at Sand Harbor

    Man Drowns at Sand Harbor

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:17 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:17:41 GMT

    The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday. 

    More >>

    The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Sunday, July 30 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-07-31 03:29:37 GMT

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>

  • Shooting at Paradise Park, 1 Hospitalized

    Shooting at Paradise Park, 1 Hospitalized

    Sunday, July 30 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-07-30 04:21:06 GMT

    Reno Police are on scene of a shooting near Paradise Park. Officials tell us they responded to the area of Elementary Drive around 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found one gunshot victim.

    More >>

    Reno Police are on scene of a shooting near Paradise Park. Officials tell us they responded to the area of Elementary Drive around 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found one gunshot victim.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.