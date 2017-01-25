Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers Awarded a High Honor - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers Awarded a High Honor

Posted: Updated:

On Wednesday, the Nevada Highway Patrol awarded two troopers with the meritorious service medal. The troopers were recognized with the honor for their outstanding efforts in keeping a man from hurting himself or others.

It was in November when Trooper Michael Gocke was making a routine traffic stop. As he returned to his vehicle another car pulled behind his. That's when Steven Mumper got out of his car and pulled a 14 inch hunting knife up to his own throat, demanding that the trooper shoot him.

Captain Rob Stepien says a situation like that one can be very dangerous.

“The spontaneity of this event didn't allow Trooper Gocke any time to mentally prepare to deal with it, Trooper Gocke played a tremendous balancing act by broadcasting important details of the events as they unfolded, while balancing his safety and safety of the members of the public and Mr. Mumpers own safety as well,” says Stepien.

Trooper Gocke went on to talk to Mr. Mumper for nearly five minutes in an attempt to calm him down.  Lieutenant Kevin Larson with NHP pulled up behind the incident and was able to restrain Mr. Mumper with a taser.

The courageous efforts and ability to deescalate the situation without using deadly force is what earned the troopers the honorable recognition.

Trooper Gocke said, “The intent is to use minimal force and to get the person or the public that we're dealing with the help that they need."

Lieutenant Kevin Larson said, "A lot of law enforcement throughout the country does this day in and day out, so it's nice that the recognition for the good is out there."

