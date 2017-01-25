Carson's Purcell Named All-American - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson's Purcell Named All-American



Nevada Release

1/25/2017

Junior first baseman Jennifer Purcell has been named to the 2017 Preseason NCAA DI All-American softball team, Fastpitch News (FPN) announced on Wednesday.

“Jennifer has worked extremely hard to receive this honor,” Nevada head coach Josh Taylor said. “I believe that the best is still in front of her.”

A product of Carson City, Nev., Purcell earned herself a spot on the second team All-Mountain West squad a year ago, after she posted a .412 average to go along with her 12 homeruns and 40 RBIs.

She became one of the most feared hitters in the MW last season, as she tied for sixth with seven home runs in conference play, posted a .859 slugging percentage which was the fourth-highest clip in conference tilts in 2016, while her nine doubles tied for first.

Purcell’s performance last season resulted in one of the best offensive outputs in Nevada softball history, where she then saw herself earn a spot on the an NFCA First Team All-West Region list. The Pack opens up its season on Friday, Feb. 10, where the team will travel to Hammond, La. to compete in the Southeastern Louisiana Classic.

