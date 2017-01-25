Washoe County Ends State of Emergency

From Washoe County:

Reno, Nevada. Jan. 25, 2017. As the region continues recovery operations, Washoe County Manager John Slaughter signed the termination of the Emergency Declaration on Wednesday, which was initiated by the Board of County Commissioners on Jan. 6, 2017.

“The conditions causing the declared emergency no longer exist and are now within the control of Washoe County’s normal protective services, personnel, equipment and facilities,” Washoe County Manager John Slaughter said. “I want to thank the Cities of Reno and Sparks, and our other regional partners, along with the State of Nevada for working with Washoe County during this prolonged period of inclement weather to provide the resources needed to ensure the safety of our citizens. Although we have begun the recovery process, much more remains to be done.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to visit Washoe County next week to tour damaged areas and determine if the County meets the threshold financially to receive federal funding for recovery. In an effort to meet the threshold for assistance to citizens, Washoe County is asking that citizens who have not previously reported damage to do so now. Although there is no guarantee that reporting damage will ensure that Washoe County citizens receive federal assistance, it will help Washoe County to advocate for assistance.

If they have not already done so, Washoe County citizens can report any damage to their private property on our website or by calling the Washoe County Manager’s Office at 775-337-5800 Monday-Friday during normal business hours.