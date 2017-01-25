Locals React To Trump's Immigration & Refugee Plan - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Locals React To Trump's Immigration & Refugee Plan

Posted: Updated:

Christians, Jews and Muslims joined members of the American Civil Liberties Union and community leaders at the Sparks Christian Fellowship, opposing President Donald Trump's plan to ban refugees from coming from countries that harbor terrorists.  Trump is expected to sign an executive on the topic as early as Thursday.

"We're the beacon of freedom,"  Mike Thornton, ACTIONN Executive Director said.  "That's what we are. Bring us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses. That's what we're about."

The Northern Nevada International Center has brought 62 refugees to northern Nevada since August, and intends to bring about 100 per year.  The refugees come from Afghanistan, Syria, Congo and El Salvador.

"If you think about refugees, in particular, and most immigrants in general, they love America," Carina Black, Executive Director of the Northern Nevada International Center said. "They come here because they love this country."

Roger Edwards is the Chairman of the Washoe County Republican Party. He says it is important for Americans to take care of people, but they should be careful when it comes to handling the refugee issue.

"There's people that have been on a waiting list to the normal processes to get into our country for five or 10 years, from countries that don't support any kind of terrorism," Edwards said. "So you need to step back, a little and say 'Wait a second. Yeah, it's fair to a couple thousand people in North Africa, for instance, but it's also not fair to 20,000 people that are on the regular immigration roles that can't get in."

While Trump has not signed an executive order regarding refugees, he did sign one that calls for the immediate planning of a wall on the U.S./Mexico border.  He also took action to block immigrants from countries that harbor terrorists, and wants to begin deporting undocumented immigrants who are already in America.

"It's not that they're attacking us but they are using services and stuff that we provide for our people at a cost to taxpayers, that a lot of times, they're not paying for," Edwards said.

"They're valuable members of our community and I think it's a shame that we are implementing these structures that are terrorizing very large numbers of our community members," Black said.

While there are some differences of opinion when it comes to border security and refugees, the divide is also still very apparent when it comes to a Trump presidency.

"We just don't see engaging in the divisive rhetoric that the president is doing as being helpful and in line with our values," Thornton said.

"I think he's done fine," Edwards said. "I kind of hoped he would do more but considering he's only been in office like, you can almost count it by hours not days, he's done fine."

  • NewsMore>>

  • Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Sunday, July 30 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-07-31 03:29:37 GMT

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>

  • Hottest Week Yet for 2017

    Hottest Week Yet for 2017

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-07-31 01:20:07 GMT

    It has been a hot summer already, and this coming week will likely be the brunt of it so far. High temperatures will be in the triple digits for the Reno area from about Monday through Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows and central Nevada Tuesday through Thursday. 

    More >>

    It has been a hot summer already, and this coming week will likely be the brunt of it so far. High temperatures will be in the triple digits for the Reno area from about Monday through Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows and central Nevada Tuesday through Thursday. 

    More >>

  • Reno 1868 FC Blows Out Swope Park

    Reno 1868 FC Blows Out Swope Park

    Sunday, July 30 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-07-30 23:56:48 GMT

    Reno 1868 FC snapped Swope Park Rangers’ seven-match win streak after a huge win on Sunday in Kansas City. Reno topped Swope Park 4-1 to kick off its away trip by taking down one of the top teams in the USL. 

    More >>

    Reno 1868 FC snapped Swope Park Rangers’ seven-match win streak after a huge win on Sunday in Kansas City. Reno topped Swope Park 4-1 to kick off its away trip by taking down one of the top teams in the USL. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Drowns at Sand Harbor

    Man Drowns at Sand Harbor

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:17 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:17:41 GMT

    The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday. 

    More >>

    The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Shooting at Paradise Park, 1 Hospitalized

    Shooting at Paradise Park, 1 Hospitalized

    Sunday, July 30 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-07-30 04:21:06 GMT

    Reno Police are on scene of a shooting near Paradise Park. Officials tell us they responded to the area of Elementary Drive around 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found one gunshot victim.

    More >>

    Reno Police are on scene of a shooting near Paradise Park. Officials tell us they responded to the area of Elementary Drive around 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found one gunshot victim.

    More >>

  • Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Sunday, July 30 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-07-31 03:29:37 GMT

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.