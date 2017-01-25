Secret Service Agent Under Investigation For Facebook Post

A senior agent is under investigation by the Secret Service after she suggested in a Facebook post that she would not take a bullet for President Donald Trump.

During the election season in October, Kerry O'Grady, senior agent in charge of the Secret Service's Denver district wrote on Facebook: "I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be a disaster to this country..." She ended the post: "I am with her" - an implicit endorsement of Hillary Clinton.

The Secret Service is tasked with both Republican and Democrat officials, reports CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues.

O'Grady said her post was in reaction to Donald Trump's lewd comments about groping women in the 2005 "Access Hollywood" video. O'Grady told the examiner that she took down the Facebook post two or three days later after having second thoughts: "As soon as I put it up, I thought it was not the sentiment that I needed to share because I care very deeply about the mission."

Secret Service agents are prohibited from engaging in any political activity.

At a law enforcement reception at the White House on Sunday, Trump singled out Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy, telling the room he's felt safe with their protection since day one.

CBS contributed to this article.