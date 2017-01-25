American Heart Association Announces Go Red Day for Women - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

American Heart Association Announces Go Red Day for Women

Posted: Updated:

The American Heart Association of Northern Nevada announced that Friday, February 3 is National Go Red Day when northern Nevadans are encouraged to wear red to highlight the danger of heart disease for women.

Along with Go Red Day, the Northern Nevada Chapter of the American Heart Association will be hosting the 13th Annual Go Red for Women Luncheon.

“Heart disease is the number one killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year,” Go Red for Women luncheon chair Ellie Lopez-Bowlan said. 

The American Heart Association of Northern Nevada also announced the launch for Healthy For Good and Little Hats, Big HeartsHealthy For Good inspires local seniors to stay active, eat healthy and rely on their medical team for all of their healthcare needs. In addition to promoting heart health to seniors, the organization collects knitted or crocheted red baby hats which they say will be distributed to babies born in the Family Birth Center at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center during February. They hope to raise awareness of heart disease and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country.

"February is American Heart Month and it is our chance to raise awareness of our country's number one killer - heart disease," Lopez-Bowlan added.

To learn more about National Go Red Day or the American Heart Association of Northern Nevada’s 13th Annual Go Red for Women Luncheon, visit their website at heart.org or call at 322-7065.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Sunday, July 30 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-07-31 03:29:37 GMT

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>

  • Hottest Week Yet for 2017

    Hottest Week Yet for 2017

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-07-31 01:20:07 GMT

    It has been a hot summer already, and this coming week will likely be the brunt of it so far. High temperatures will be in the triple digits for the Reno area from about Monday through Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows and central Nevada Tuesday through Thursday. 

    More >>

    It has been a hot summer already, and this coming week will likely be the brunt of it so far. High temperatures will be in the triple digits for the Reno area from about Monday through Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows and central Nevada Tuesday through Thursday. 

    More >>

  • Reno 1868 FC Blows Out Swope Park

    Reno 1868 FC Blows Out Swope Park

    Sunday, July 30 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-07-30 23:56:48 GMT

    Reno 1868 FC snapped Swope Park Rangers’ seven-match win streak after a huge win on Sunday in Kansas City. Reno topped Swope Park 4-1 to kick off its away trip by taking down one of the top teams in the USL. 

    More >>

    Reno 1868 FC snapped Swope Park Rangers’ seven-match win streak after a huge win on Sunday in Kansas City. Reno topped Swope Park 4-1 to kick off its away trip by taking down one of the top teams in the USL. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Drowns at Sand Harbor

    Man Drowns at Sand Harbor

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:17 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:17:41 GMT

    The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday. 

    More >>

    The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Shooting at Paradise Park, 1 Hospitalized

    Shooting at Paradise Park, 1 Hospitalized

    Sunday, July 30 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-07-30 04:21:06 GMT

    Reno Police are on scene of a shooting near Paradise Park. Officials tell us they responded to the area of Elementary Drive around 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found one gunshot victim.

    More >>

    Reno Police are on scene of a shooting near Paradise Park. Officials tell us they responded to the area of Elementary Drive around 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found one gunshot victim.

    More >>

  • Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Sunday, July 30 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-07-31 03:29:37 GMT

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.