American Heart Association Announces Go Red Day for Women

The American Heart Association of Northern Nevada announced that Friday, February 3 is National Go Red Day when northern Nevadans are encouraged to wear red to highlight the danger of heart disease for women.

Along with Go Red Day, the Northern Nevada Chapter of the American Heart Association will be hosting the 13th Annual Go Red for Women Luncheon.

“Heart disease is the number one killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year,” Go Red for Women luncheon chair Ellie Lopez-Bowlan said.

The American Heart Association of Northern Nevada also announced the launch for Healthy For Good and Little Hats, Big Hearts. Healthy For Good inspires local seniors to stay active, eat healthy and rely on their medical team for all of their healthcare needs. In addition to promoting heart health to seniors, the organization collects knitted or crocheted red baby hats which they say will be distributed to babies born in the Family Birth Center at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center during February. They hope to raise awareness of heart disease and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country.

"February is American Heart Month and it is our chance to raise awareness of our country's number one killer - heart disease," Lopez-Bowlan added.

To learn more about National Go Red Day or the American Heart Association of Northern Nevada’s 13th Annual Go Red for Women Luncheon, visit their website at heart.org or call at 322-7065.