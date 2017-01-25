Held every January, School Choice Week is meant to raise public awareness about education options available in every state, but it's not without some controversy.

The group hosted a rally this morning at the Capital Building in Carson City. About 100 students, parents and even teachers braved the cold and gathered to support school choice in the Silver State.

The crowd was energetic and the speakers were adamant; "Because our Supreme Court ruled that there ought to be equal access to quality education for all Americans."

The choices in our state include traditional public school, magnets, online or private and home schooling. Another option, growing in popularity are public charter schools - which are essentially free.

Dr. Kimberly Regan is the Executive Director at Sierra Nevada Academy School, the first K-8 charter school in Nevada; "…and they are public funds so anyone can attend a charter school and there are many charter that are moving forward across the state. Families can find a charter school that fits their needs if their local school doesn't fit their needs."

Finding the right fit was the big motivator for Robin Brockelsby. Most of her children attend public school, but one recently transferred to a private one. She believes strongly that parents should have affordable options. "…and we don't want to get kids left behind. We want to help every single one of them out there in a way that they can help. So, how else do we do it?" says Brockelsby

Those who support school choice overwhelmingly support funding the Education Savings Accounts (ESA) that Governor Sandoval has requested $60 million to fund.

“It's a revolution, it's a change in the way we think,” announced one of today’s speakers.

There are plenty who are prepared to go to battle over the public funds required to support ESAs. Several democratic legislators have voiced their opposition to money being diverted away from the public school system.

Assem. Jason Frierson, Democrat, District 8 says, “Anything that takes away options for students who may not be able to take advantage of certain programs is a concern of ours."

Some are concerned that it will harm low income families. Supporters of school choice say the opposite is true.

"Some of the charter schools do not cost, but there's not that many of them out there. So, it just gives another option to parents who can't afford it by having the ESA program", says Brockelsby.

The funding for Education Savings Accounts sometimes referred to as vouchers, will be up for debate at the upcoming legislative session set to begin Monday, February 6th.

http://www.nevadatreasurer.gov/SchoolChoice/Home/

https://schoolchoiceweek.com/