School Choice Week - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

School Choice Week

Posted: Updated:

Held every January, School Choice Week is meant to raise public awareness about education options available in every state, but it's not without some controversy.

The group hosted a rally this morning at the Capital Building in Carson City. About 100 students, parents and even teachers braved the cold and gathered to support school choice in the Silver State.

The crowd was energetic and the speakers were adamant; "Because our Supreme Court ruled that there ought to be equal access to quality education for all Americans."

The choices in our state include traditional public school, magnets, online or private and home schooling. Another option, growing in popularity are public charter schools - which are essentially free.

Dr. Kimberly Regan is the Executive Director at Sierra Nevada Academy School, the first K-8 charter school in Nevada;  "…and they are public funds so anyone can attend a charter school and there are many charter that are moving forward across the state. Families can find a charter school that fits their needs if their local school doesn't fit their needs."

Finding the right fit was the big motivator for Robin Brockelsby. Most of her children attend public school, but one recently transferred to a private one. She believes strongly that parents should have affordable options. "…and we don't want to get kids left behind. We want to help every single one of them out there in a way that they can help. So, how else do we do it?" says Brockelsby

Those who support school choice overwhelmingly support funding the Education Savings Accounts (ESA) that Governor Sandoval has requested $60 million to fund.

“It's a revolution, it's a change in the way we think,” announced one of today’s speakers.

There are plenty who are prepared to go to battle over the public funds required to support ESAs. Several democratic legislators have voiced their opposition to money being diverted away from the public school system.

Assem. Jason Frierson, Democrat, District 8 says, “Anything that takes away options for students who may not be able to take advantage of certain programs is a concern of ours."

Some are concerned that it will harm low income families. Supporters of school choice say the opposite is true.

"Some of the charter schools do not cost, but there's not that many of them out there. So, it just gives another option to parents who can't afford it by having the ESA program", says Brockelsby.

The funding for Education Savings Accounts sometimes referred to as vouchers, will be up for debate at the upcoming legislative session set to begin Monday, February 6th.

http://www.nevadatreasurer.gov/SchoolChoice/Home/

https://schoolchoiceweek.com/

  • NewsMore>>

  • Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Sunday, July 30 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-07-31 03:29:37 GMT

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>

  • Hottest Week Yet for 2017

    Hottest Week Yet for 2017

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-07-31 01:20:07 GMT

    It has been a hot summer already, and this coming week will likely be the brunt of it so far. High temperatures will be in the triple digits for the Reno area from about Monday through Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows and central Nevada Tuesday through Thursday. 

    More >>

    It has been a hot summer already, and this coming week will likely be the brunt of it so far. High temperatures will be in the triple digits for the Reno area from about Monday through Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows and central Nevada Tuesday through Thursday. 

    More >>

  • Reno 1868 FC Blows Out Swope Park

    Reno 1868 FC Blows Out Swope Park

    Sunday, July 30 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-07-30 23:56:48 GMT

    Reno 1868 FC snapped Swope Park Rangers’ seven-match win streak after a huge win on Sunday in Kansas City. Reno topped Swope Park 4-1 to kick off its away trip by taking down one of the top teams in the USL. 

    More >>

    Reno 1868 FC snapped Swope Park Rangers’ seven-match win streak after a huge win on Sunday in Kansas City. Reno topped Swope Park 4-1 to kick off its away trip by taking down one of the top teams in the USL. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Drowns at Sand Harbor

    Man Drowns at Sand Harbor

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:17 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:17:41 GMT

    The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday. 

    More >>

    The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Shooting at Paradise Park, 1 Hospitalized

    Shooting at Paradise Park, 1 Hospitalized

    Sunday, July 30 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-07-30 04:21:06 GMT

    Reno Police are on scene of a shooting near Paradise Park. Officials tell us they responded to the area of Elementary Drive around 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found one gunshot victim.

    More >>

    Reno Police are on scene of a shooting near Paradise Park. Officials tell us they responded to the area of Elementary Drive around 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found one gunshot victim.

    More >>

  • Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Sunday, July 30 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-07-31 03:29:37 GMT

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.