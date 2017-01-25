Reno Police Investigate Incident from Facebook Video

The Reno Police Department is investigating a Facebook video of an incident that occurred Tuesday between the male and female in downtown Reno.

Many viewers have shared the video that was posted on Elijah Ahmad Lewis's page showing an altercation between he and a woman.

In the video, Lewis has said that he was "physically assaulted by a white woman, physically and verbally assaulted in broad daylight." He says he was going to get a sandwich when the woman started calling him names and then she charged at him and hit him. At that point, he says he shoved her away and started recording on his phone. On the video, she is seen walking away after it appears that she has hit his phone, yelling racial slurs and displaying obscene gestures. At the end of the video, she is seen walking back toward Lewis. Lewis continues that after he stopped recording, he says, "she had charged again and jumped on my back and started swinging at my face."

Officers say he contacted their department and filed a report.

The Reno Police Department is asking anyone who may have information on this case or the female to please contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2188 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.