Reno Police Investigate Incident from Facebook Video - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Investigate Incident from Facebook Video

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Police Department is investigating a Facebook video of an incident that occurred Tuesday between the male and female in downtown Reno. 

Many viewers have shared the video that was posted on Elijah Ahmad Lewis's page showing an altercation between he and a woman.

In the video, Lewis has said that he was "physically assaulted by a white woman, physically and verbally assaulted in broad daylight." He says he was going to get a sandwich when the woman started calling him names and then she charged at him and hit him.  At that point, he says he shoved her away and started recording on his phone. On the video, she is seen walking away after it appears that she has hit his phone, yelling racial slurs and displaying obscene gestures. At the end of the video, she is seen walking back toward Lewis. Lewis continues that after he stopped recording, he says, "she had charged again and jumped on my back and started swinging at my face."

Officers say he contacted their department and filed a report.

The Reno Police Department is asking anyone who may have information on this case or the female to please contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2188 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.  

  • NewsMore>>

  • Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Sunday, July 30 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-07-31 03:29:37 GMT

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>

  • Hottest Week Yet for 2017

    Hottest Week Yet for 2017

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-07-31 01:20:07 GMT

    It has been a hot summer already, and this coming week will likely be the brunt of it so far. High temperatures will be in the triple digits for the Reno area from about Monday through Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows and central Nevada Tuesday through Thursday. 

    More >>

    It has been a hot summer already, and this coming week will likely be the brunt of it so far. High temperatures will be in the triple digits for the Reno area from about Monday through Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows and central Nevada Tuesday through Thursday. 

    More >>

  • Reno 1868 FC Blows Out Swope Park

    Reno 1868 FC Blows Out Swope Park

    Sunday, July 30 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-07-30 23:56:48 GMT

    Reno 1868 FC snapped Swope Park Rangers’ seven-match win streak after a huge win on Sunday in Kansas City. Reno topped Swope Park 4-1 to kick off its away trip by taking down one of the top teams in the USL. 

    More >>

    Reno 1868 FC snapped Swope Park Rangers’ seven-match win streak after a huge win on Sunday in Kansas City. Reno topped Swope Park 4-1 to kick off its away trip by taking down one of the top teams in the USL. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.