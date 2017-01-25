Washoe County Sheriff: Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Armed Robbery

The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.More >>
It has been a hot summer already, and this coming week will likely be the brunt of it so far. High temperatures will be in the triple digits for the Reno area from about Monday through Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows and central Nevada Tuesday through Thursday.More >>
Reno 1868 FC snapped Swope Park Rangers’ seven-match win streak after a huge win on Sunday in Kansas City. Reno topped Swope Park 4-1 to kick off its away trip by taking down one of the top teams in the USL.More >>
Reno took down the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday afternoon by a score of 6-4. The offense was led by Socrates Brito and Zach Borenstein who each recorded two hits in the contest. Memphis got into the scoring column in the top half of the first inning against Aces starter Eric Jokisch. Breyvic Valeria got the inning started with a sharp ground ball past second baseman, Kevin MedranoMore >>
UPDATE: Sierra Front Fire Protection Agency was unable to locate the reports of the fire, and crews have been called off.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday.More >>
Reno Police are on scene of a shooting near Paradise Park. Officials tell us they responded to the area of Elementary Drive around 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found one gunshot victim.More >>
The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.More >>
NHP says crews are carefully removing a woman who is trapped in a vehicle after a rollover crash.More >>
According to Sierra Front, air & ground crews are responding wildland fire in the New Washoe City area.More >>
