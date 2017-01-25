Washoe County Sheriff: Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Ar - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Sheriff: Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Armed Robbery

Posted:

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect of an armed robbery that happened Tuesday night.

Authorities say that on Tuesday, January 24 at approximately 10:00 pm, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the B & T Market in the 4800 block of Sun Valley Boulevard.

Deputies say that one suspect entered the store, produced a weapon and demanded money from the clerk.  They say the suspect left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as an unknown race, approximately six feet tall and with medium build.  Officials say the suspect was wearing all black clothing and a black mask.

If anyone has information about the suspect in this robbery you are asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of this suspect.

