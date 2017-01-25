North Valleys Residents Want More Food Options With Major Growt - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

North Valleys Residents Want More Food Options With Major Growth

Residents of Reno’s north valleys are expressing the coming need for more food options such as restaurants and grocery stores as thousands of homes are planned to be built.

Wednesday was the grand opening of a Peg’s Glorified Ham n’ Eggs in Lemmon Valley, an area perfect for this expanding business to meet the needs of an expanding area.

"There's tremendous growth happening with housing and with businesses. World class names such as Amazon just across the freeway with their distribution center,” said Fred Lee Jr, owner of Peg’s.

The north valley neighborhoods of Reno such as Stead and Cold Springs are experiencing a big housing boom. At least 7,000 new homes are coming to this area and residents are anticipating a greater need for food and grocery options.

"We'd love to see more restaurants in this area," said Carol Dahm, Cold Springs resident.

"Much rather have stuff up here to keep me from having to drive into town," said Hawkeye Bufkin Plank, North Valleys resident.

Because of all this growth, residents of the north valleys want to make sure they don’t become what's called a ‘food desert.’

"We are establishing policies that current city councils and future city councils will consider the balance of residential and commercial development and to ensure there are no food deserts created,” said Claudia Hanson, Planning Manager for the City of Reno. 

With the proper planning and opportunities for businesses to open up, that won't be an issue and people here will have ample options if business owners like Fred Lee keep opening up.

“We're super excited to be here,” said Lee. “It's been a great opportunity for us to come here because so many customers said that there's a lack of food options in this area.”

Peg’s Glorified Ham n’ Eggs is at 198 Lemmon Drive, Reno, Nevada 89506 right next to Big Lots, and is open daily from 6:30am to 2:00pm.

