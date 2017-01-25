Carson City Deputies Arrest Three Men in Connection to Residential Burglaries

Detectives from Carson City Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office worked a joint investigation today involving multiple residential burglaries between the two counties.

According to a press release, the investigation led detectives to Dayton, where two suspects were located in possession of a large amount of stolen property from several burglaries.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Farron Cook of Dayton on one count of burglary, and 30-year-old Cody Jeffcoat of Dayton on two counts of burglary. Jeffcoat and Cook were linked to two burglaries in Carson City; the first was in the area of Long Street and Mountain Street and the second was located on Crain Street.

Multiple additional charges are pending in Lyon County and Douglas County on both subjects.

Detectives also linked a third unrelated subject to a burglary that occurred on Nevada Street in Carson City this week. 28-year-old Michael Swerdling of Carson City is charged with possession of credit card without cardholders' permission. Swerdling is suspected in the third burglary and the investigation is continuing with charges pending.

Swerdling was located and arrested by the Tri-Net Narcotics Task Force and Nevada Division of Investigations in Reno.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says they are asking for the public’s help to report suspicious activity due to three residential burglaries that happened during the day over the last few weeks.

Officers say the first one occurred on Friday, January 17 in the area of Long Street and Mountain Street. They say surveillance footage showed an older model Dodge Power Wagon that drove slowly in the neighborhood. Police say it is unknown if the vehicle is related to the burglary, but detectives would like to talk with the owner of the vehicle.

Officials say the second burglary was reported to have happened on Wednesday, January 22 on Nevada Street. They say neighbors noticed a suspicious vehicle described as a dirty SUV at the location during the time frame of the break in but did not report it to law enforcement.

The Sheriff's Office says the third burglary happened on Thursday, January 23 on Crain Street. Detectives say during an investigation, several neighbors say they had seen the suspects and their vehicle during the burglary, however had not reported the suspicious activity. Officials say witnesses described two males who were driving a tan or light beige color vehicle, possibly a Toyota, Honda or Buick type mid-size vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public to report all suspicious activity and obtain license plates on suspicious vehicles if possible without endangering themselves. Anything actively occurring should be reported to our communications center at 887-2008 or 911.

If anyone has any information about the burglaries, they can contact Detective Dave Legros 775-283-7853 or Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852.