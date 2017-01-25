President Trump Signs Executive Orders to Build Wall - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump Signs Executive Orders to Build Wall

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is signing two executive orders in keeping with campaign promises to boost border security and crack down on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.
    
The president signed the two orders Wednesday during a ceremony at the Department of Homeland Security after honoring the department's newly confirmed secretary, retired Gen. John Kelly.
    
The executive orders jumpstart construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, one of his signature campaign promises, and strip funding for so-called sanctuary cities, which don't arrest or detain immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.
    
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

