NDOT: Lane Closures Friday-Saturday on I-80 to Repair Potholes

NDOT says there will be lane closures on I-80 from January 26-28 as they continue to repair flood related potholes.

From NDOT:

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Lane closures will take place this Thursday through Saturday on westbound Interstate 80 as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues repair of storm-related potholes.

The following lane closures will take place between approximately 6 am and 6 pm:

Thursday, Jan. 26: Westbound I-80 reduced to one lane between Robb Drive and Garson Road exit 4 near Boomtown Casino, including closure of the Robb Drive on-ramp to westbound I-80.

Friday, Jan. 27: Westbound I-80 reduced to one lane between Garson Road exit 4 near Boomtown Casino and the Nevada-California state line, including closure of the Boomtown on-ramp to westbound I-80.

Saturday, Jan. 28: Westbound I-80 reduced to one lane between Wells Avenue and Robb Drive.

Single, intermittent lane closures may also take place during the same days on eastbound I-80 from Keystone Avenue to the Nevada-California state line for bridge surface repairs. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes as available. Crews will continue flood-related pothole and roadside shoulder repairs in future weeks as weather permits.

The interstate experienced extensive potholing during early-January floods. In the weeks following the flood, NDOT and contractor Q&D Construction milled sections of roadway surface, using more than 700 tons of asphalt to fill larger potholes. This week, crews are returning to repair smaller potholes which recent storms did not allow filling, as well as filling additional potholes caused by recent snow. In 2018, NDOT is scheduled to resurface I-80 between Keystone Avenue and the state line to provide a safer and smoother roadway surface and reduce additional potholing in coming years.

“As many as 100,000 vehicles travel this section of interstate daily,” NDOT Assistant District Engineer for Construction Rick Bosch explained. “Along with the other roads such as Pyramid Highway and Kingsbury Grade that we were able to quickly repair and reopen following the flood, we want to keep I-80 safe and smooth for all drivers.”

Elsewhere in the region, NDOT contractors are finalizing repairs to drainage and roadway shoulders in flood-damaged areas of McCarran Boulevard, Franktown Road and State Routes 445 and 447. One state road, State Route 446 near Pyramid Lake, is undergoing extensive flood repairs and remains closed.