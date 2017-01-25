Lyon County DA Says Officer Involved Shooting Justified - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lyon County DA Says Officer Involved Shooting Justified

Posted: Updated:

Lyon County District Attorney Stephen B. Rye says that the DA's Office has finished its review of the fatal officer-involved shooting of Tristan Conti of Reno from February 2016.

Officials say that on February 25, 2016, 19-year-old Conti and three juveniles carjacked a man in Sparks and took his red Chevrolet. Officers say Conti and the juveniles stopped in Silver Springs where a deputy recognized the description of the reported stolen vehicle. The Deputy says contact was made with Conti and one of the juveniles outside the Nugget Casino in Silver Springs and advised them to put their hands up, which the suspects refused to do. Officials say soon afterward, Conti turned and fired a pistol at the Deputy where one bullet hit the deputy’s patrol vehicle and another hit the deputy on the hand. Officials say the Deputy returned fire and shot Conti and the juvenile. Authorities say that after being shot, Conti turned his own gun on himself and shot himself in the head. They say Conti died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at the scene of the incident. The deputy says medical aid was applied to the wounded juvenile, who was transported to the hospital, treated for a gunshot wound, and later released.

The DA's Office say that based on the facts, circumstances and applicable law, the Deputy was justified in employing deadly force.

Nevada Division of Investigations conducted the investigation in this matter and also involved work by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office crime lab and FIS divisions. 

The officer’s name has been withheld due to officer safety concerns.

For links to the previous stories, Arrests Made After Home Invasion on Foster Drive and Lyon County Deputies Identify Person Killed in Silver Springs

  • NewsMore>>

  • Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Minerva Fire Burns 1,000 Acres

    Sunday, July 30 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-07-31 03:29:37 GMT

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>

  • Hottest Week Yet for 2017

    Hottest Week Yet for 2017

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-07-31 01:20:07 GMT

    It has been a hot summer already, and this coming week will likely be the brunt of it so far. High temperatures will be in the triple digits for the Reno area from about Monday through Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows and central Nevada Tuesday through Thursday. 

    More >>

    It has been a hot summer already, and this coming week will likely be the brunt of it so far. High temperatures will be in the triple digits for the Reno area from about Monday through Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Truckee Meadows and central Nevada Tuesday through Thursday. 

    More >>

  • Reno 1868 FC Blows Out Swope Park

    Reno 1868 FC Blows Out Swope Park

    Sunday, July 30 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-07-30 23:56:48 GMT

    Reno 1868 FC snapped Swope Park Rangers’ seven-match win streak after a huge win on Sunday in Kansas City. Reno topped Swope Park 4-1 to kick off its away trip by taking down one of the top teams in the USL. 

    More >>

    Reno 1868 FC snapped Swope Park Rangers’ seven-match win streak after a huge win on Sunday in Kansas City. Reno topped Swope Park 4-1 to kick off its away trip by taking down one of the top teams in the USL. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.