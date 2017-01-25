Lyon County DA Says Officer Involved Shooting Justified

Lyon County District Attorney Stephen B. Rye says that the DA's Office has finished its review of the fatal officer-involved shooting of Tristan Conti of Reno from February 2016.

Officials say that on February 25, 2016, 19-year-old Conti and three juveniles carjacked a man in Sparks and took his red Chevrolet. Officers say Conti and the juveniles stopped in Silver Springs where a deputy recognized the description of the reported stolen vehicle. The Deputy says contact was made with Conti and one of the juveniles outside the Nugget Casino in Silver Springs and advised them to put their hands up, which the suspects refused to do. Officials say soon afterward, Conti turned and fired a pistol at the Deputy where one bullet hit the deputy’s patrol vehicle and another hit the deputy on the hand. Officials say the Deputy returned fire and shot Conti and the juvenile. Authorities say that after being shot, Conti turned his own gun on himself and shot himself in the head. They say Conti died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at the scene of the incident. The deputy says medical aid was applied to the wounded juvenile, who was transported to the hospital, treated for a gunshot wound, and later released.

The DA's Office say that based on the facts, circumstances and applicable law, the Deputy was justified in employing deadly force.

Nevada Division of Investigations conducted the investigation in this matter and also involved work by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office crime lab and FIS divisions.

The officer’s name has been withheld due to officer safety concerns.

