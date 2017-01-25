7 Protesters Climb Crane at DC Construction Site - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

7 Protesters Climb Crane at DC Construction Site

Posted: Updated:

At least seven protesters are climbing a crane at a downtown Washington construction site that's just a few blocks from the White House.
    
Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Aquita Brown says police responded to the area of 15th and L streets in northwest Wednesday morning for a disorderly person. Brown says protesters, possibly seven people, are at the site, climbing a crane and refusing to allow workers to work in the area.
    
Six people can be seen on the horizontal arm of the crane with ropes connecting them. Some of the people on the crane have objects hanging from ropes attached to them.
    
Police say 15th Street is closed between L and M streets.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.