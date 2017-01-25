7 Protesters Climb Crane at DC Construction Site

UPDATE: Sierra Front Fire Protection Agency was unable to locate the reports of the fire, and crews have been called off.More >>
UPDATE: Sierra Front Fire Protection Agency was unable to locate the reports of the fire, and crews have been called off.More >>
We could see some of the hottest weather of the year this week. Experts say it's important to know how your body reacts in the heat.More >>
We could see some of the hottest weather of the year this week. Experts say it's important to know how your body reacts in the heat.More >>
Artown started back in 1996 after a group of local leaders wanted to help re-brand RenoMore >>
Artown started back in 1996 after a group of local leaders wanted to help re-brand RenoMore >>
The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday.More >>
The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.More >>
The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday.More >>
Reno Police are on scene of a shooting near Paradise Park. Officials tell us they responded to the area of Elementary Drive around 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found one gunshot victim.More >>
Reno Police are on scene of a shooting near Paradise Park. Officials tell us they responded to the area of Elementary Drive around 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found one gunshot victim.More >>
The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.More >>
The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.More >>
NHP says crews are carefully removing a woman who is trapped in a vehicle after a rollover crash.More >>
NHP says crews are carefully removing a woman who is trapped in a vehicle after a rollover crash.More >>
According to Sierra Front, air & ground crews are responding wildland fire in the New Washoe City area.More >>
According to Sierra Front, air & ground crews are responding wildland fire in the New Washoe City area.More >>