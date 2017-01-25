President Trump to Order Investigation into 'Voter Fraud'

The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday.More >>
The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.
The lightning-sparked Preacher Fire southeast of Gardnerville is now 96% contained. The 5,333-acre fire broke out early Monday morning near the Preachers Mine, about four miles southeast of Lahontan Fish Hatchery.
Reno Police are on scene of a shooting near Paradise Park. Officials tell us they responded to the area of Elementary Drive around 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found one gunshot victim.
The Sparks and Reno Police Department held community events today in hopes that it will help with the relationship between officers and locals.
The Washoe County Sheriffs Office tells Channel 2 News that a person has died after drowning at Sand Harbor on Saturday.More >>
Reno Police are on scene of a shooting near Paradise Park. Officials tell us they responded to the area of Elementary Drive around 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found one gunshot victim.More >>
The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.More >>
NHP says crews are carefully removing a woman who is trapped in a vehicle after a rollover crash.
According to Sierra Front, air & ground crews are responding wildland fire in the New Washoe City area.
