Structure Fire Breaks Out in South Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Structure Fire Breaks Out in South Reno

Posted: Updated:

Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire in south Reno on Tuesday January 24th. 

Crews responded to the fire, located at 1315 Radford Drive,  just after 11 p.m. The fire was able to be put out by Reno Fire Department around midnight that night.

There is considerable damage to the garage and bedrooms on the top floor of the home. Four residents and two animals have been displaced but there are no injuries to the residents of the home or the fire crew. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Channel 2 has a crew at the scene and we'll bring you the latest as it becomes available. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Minerva Fire Burns 700 Acres

    Minerva Fire Burns 700 Acres

    Sunday, July 30 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-07-30 17:17:39 GMT

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>

    The Minerva Fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. It is burning in brush and scattered timber.

    More >>

  • Preacher Fire Fully Contained

    Preacher Fire Fully Contained

    Sunday, July 30 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-07-30 16:51:59 GMT

    The lightning-sparked Preacher Fire southeast of Gardnerville is now 96% contained. The 5,333-acre fire broke out early Monday morning near the Preachers Mine, about four miles southeast of Lahontan Fish Hatchery.

    More >>

    The lightning-sparked Preacher Fire southeast of Gardnerville is now 96% contained. The 5,333-acre fire broke out early Monday morning near the Preachers Mine, about four miles southeast of Lahontan Fish Hatchery.

    More >>

  • Shooting at Paradise Park, 1 Hospitalized

    Shooting at Paradise Park, 1 Hospitalized

    Sunday, July 30 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-07-30 04:21:06 GMT

    Reno Police are on scene of a shooting near Paradise Park. Officials tell us they responded to the area of Elementary Drive around 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found one gunshot victim.

    More >>

    Reno Police are on scene of a shooting near Paradise Park. Officials tell us they responded to the area of Elementary Drive around 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found one gunshot victim.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.