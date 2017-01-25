Structure Fire Breaks Out in South Reno

Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire in south Reno on Tuesday January 24th.

Crews responded to the fire, located at 1315 Radford Drive, just after 11 p.m. The fire was able to be put out by Reno Fire Department around midnight that night.

There is considerable damage to the garage and bedrooms on the top floor of the home. Four residents and two animals have been displaced but there are no injuries to the residents of the home or the fire crew.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Channel 2 has a crew at the scene and we'll bring you the latest as it becomes available.