Placer County Sheriff's Office Investigates Death of Man Found Dead in Snow

Placer County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the death of a Homewood man who was found outside his home Tuesday, covered in snow.

Deputies were called to the PDQ Market in Tahoma, which is on Lake Tahoe's west shore, around 11 a.m. for the report of an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was covered in snow from the recent storm and had no apparent tracks around it.

The car's license plate was run, and it belonged to a Homewood resident, so deputies responded to the residence in the 6000 block of Emerald Circle. They heard dogs barking inside the residence, but there was no answer at the door.

Neighbors stated they had not seen the resident for a couple of days and were concerned for his welfare. Deputies checked the residence and found a cell phone and wallet.

North Tahoe Fire responded to the location to assist with an outside search. Within a few minutes, the snow-covered body of the resident, Todd Michael Borchardt, 49, was located near the driveway.

The investigation is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected.