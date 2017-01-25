North Lake Tahoe Residents Should Expect Power Outages Through The Night

Liberty Utilities reports that customers in the North Lake Tahoe areas of Northstar, Truckee and Glenshire should expect routing outages throughout the night and possibly into tomorrow morning.

The outages are being caused by a problem with NV Energy's North Truckee Substation which feeds Liberty's distribution lines.

Liberty Utilities is asking North Lake customers who do have service, or those who may have restored intermittently, to conserve their power. They say this is because alternative temporary power source will not be able to support a full power load.

For updates on the outages call 1-844-245-6868.