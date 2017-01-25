3rd Street Flats Grand Opening

After more than two years of planning and construction, the 3rd Street Flats have finally opened in place of the former Kings Inn, in Downtown Reno.

Mike Williams, with Basin Street Properties, says a bit of history was brought along into the luxury apartment building to honor the old hotel.

"Refurbish that crown of the King's Inn and it really shows that throwback of where it was at some point and that it can be redeveloped and recaptured and be beautiful,” says Williams.

The new living spaces are branded as upscale downtown. The building features a pool deck, a workout center, modern amenities and a variety of different apartment options.

The building holds 94 units, and currently there are about 30 tenants who have already moved in. Riyad Alhfeez says the location of the building is what has stood out the most since he signed his lease.

"It's close to everything and it's close to the university, it's close to the shopping facilities, close to the downtown," says Alhfeez.

It’s that close proximity to food and entertainment that has Williams believing that the 3rd Street Flats will have a positive impact on the Reno economy.

"There's this great convergence of smaller projects that are really culminating into this great re-development for Downtown Reno,” says Williams.

Apartment prices range from $975 to $1,750.