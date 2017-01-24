City Snow Crews Struggle to Catch Up After Storm

After the most recent snowstorm, northern Nevadans aren't seeing the typical quick melt. And that's keeping snow removal crews busy.

Drivers will find patches of ice and built up snow even in areas that have been plowed, since low temperatures have frozen the bottom layers of snow. Once that happens, city snow crews say they just can't clear that away.

"Once you get the low temperatures that we are receiving, you get the snow that's packed down, freezing," City of Reno Public Works Maintenance Manager Marnell Heinz said. "And it stays for a longer duration of time, so it makes our job so much harder when that happens."

Snow plows aren't designed to scrape ice up off the roads, so residents may be dealing with this situation for a little while, especially in areas that don't get a lot of direct sunlight.

Crews plow main arterial roads first, then move on to high risk areas like hills and curves, which is why you may not have seen plows in your neighborhood just yet. Crews are working all day and night in 12-hour shifts to clear as much snow as possible, and drop sand and salt for traction.

"We are working diligently to get it cleared as quickly as we can, and hopefully we get some warmer temperatures and we get some more melt-off."

If you're concerned that there's a risky area in your neighborhood because of the snow and ice, you can call Reno Direct at 775-334-4636.