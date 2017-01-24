Nevada's Zheng Wins Mountain West Award - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada's Zheng Wins Mountain West Award

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Release

1/24/2017

For the third time in as many tries, junior diver Sharae Zheng has won Mountain West Diver of the Week for events through Jan. 22. The award marks the fourth honor of Zheng’s career and sixth time this season that Nevada has taken home this accolade, courtesy of three different divers.

In last week’s dual meet versus San Jose State, Zheng helped lead the Pack to a 179-118 victory over the Spartans by winning both events she competed in. In the 3-meter springboard, Zheng scored a 400.28 and a 339.53 in the 1-meter springboard. She won each event by more than 75 points and has now won all six events she has competed in this season.

Nevada will look to extend its 15 dual meet winning streak this weekend as the team travels to Boise, Idaho to take on Boise State for its last dual meet of the season. The meet is scheduled for a 10 a.m. PT start time on Saturday, Jan. 28. 

