Warming Shelter in Carson City Opens Tonight

When the weather is forecasted to be below 15 degrees, a shelter in Carson City is opened.

FISH (Friends in Service Helping) with Carson City say the shelter at the Ormsby Room at the Sheriff's Office, 911 East Musser, will be open from 7 pm Friday January 27, through 7 am Saturday, January 28 and then again on Saturday, January 28 at 7 pm through Sunday, January 29 at 7 am.

They say a shuttle will pick up people from in front of the FISH location at 138 E. Long Street in Carson City and to be ready at 6:45 pm each night. The shuttle will return from the shelter at 7 am each morning.

They are asking people to not bring any drugs or alcohol and if you have pets, they need to be under your supervision.

The shelter is open to people who have no shelter available to them, and to people who are not a danger to themselves or others.

For more information on shelter operations call FISH at 775-882-6334 or go to http://www.nvfish.com.