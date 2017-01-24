Student Winners of "Design a Taxi-Top" Competition

EDAWN Non-Profit Foundation and the Washoe County School District announced the school winners of the "Design a Taxi-Top" competition.

McQueen and North Valleys High Schools and Nancy Gomes Elementary School and Mount Rose K-8 School of Languages were selected and each school received a check for $1000 from the EDAWN Foundation, which will go toward the purchase of classroom art supplies and have their winning entries displayed on a taxi top for the next year.

On Tuesday school representatives, students, families, and teachers along with EDAWN Foundation Board members and community leaders, were present at the event to share in the honors. The winning taxi-top designs were also unveiled on taxis parked curbside at the WCSD Administration Building on East Ninth Street, Reno, Nevada.

In the high school category, McQueen High School was selected as the first place winner with the entry depicting the snowcapped mountains and displays "LOVE RENO". This design incorporated a golden Nevada sunset and wonderfully displayed depictions of our mountains.

North Valleys High School was awarded second and third place honors where their entries highlighted the many events our region has to offer, from Hot August Nights to the Air Races.

In the elementary school category Nancy Gomes Elementary School won first place with the theme, "Nevada" which shows great colors and use of the distinct Nevada imagery. This entry was created with a spectrum of crayon colors.

Second place went to Mount Rose K-8 School of Languages where it shows a beautiful depiction of our mountains and sky with "BELIEVE" in large letters atop the mountains.

The K-12 students from Washoe County School District showcased designs aimed at improving the image of our community as "A Great Place to Live, Work, and Play". Judges were from our local community and members of the EDAWN Foundation board took part in the selection process to determine the winners.

"We are so proud to take part in this great campaign sponsored by the EDAWN Foundation," said WCSD Superintendent Traci Davis. "One of the most important parts of our community is our schools, and we are happy that our students' artwork will be displayed throughout our area. This is a wonderful way to help all of us focus on what makes Washoe County a great place to live, work, and go to school, and we are thrilled that our students were able to participate in this campaign in such a meaningful way."

"The EDAWN Foundation Board is proud of the students and teachers who participated in the Taxi Top campaign this year" said Suzy Klass EDAWN Foundation Board member. "We had so many wonderful entries and had a very difficult time choosing the winners! We appreciate the school districts involvement and support of this community endeavor to promote everything that we all love about Reno. The Board members and I all wish these talented students the best in their future educational and career pursuits and hope they continue to flourish as artists," she said.

Click here to see pictures of the winning designs.