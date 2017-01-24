Carson City Sheriff: Seeks Two Suspects Who Stole a Purse/Wallet

Carson City Sheriff's Office says they are searching for two people suspected of stealing a purse/wallet.

Officials say that on Tuesday, January 10, two suspects entered a local business in Carson City, NV and stole the victim’s purse/wallet.

They say the suspects then used the victim’s card at another local business.

If anyone has information, you are asked to contact Detective Sal Acosta at 775-283-7855 or Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850.