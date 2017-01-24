Sun Valley Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Robbery and Weapons Charges

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbery and weapons charges.

Officials say 21-year-old Javier Godoy-Rufino from Sun Valley pled guilty in November and was sentenced last Tuesday for for one count of Robbery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon, one count of Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon and one count of Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number.

The DA's Office says this sentence ensures that the defendant will serve a minimum of 8 years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole.

Authorities say that on April 21, 2016, Godoy-Rufino was arrested for the robbing a Reno couple who were on a blind date in downtown Reno. Officials say Godoy-Rufino confronted the couple while they were sitting on a bench outside of Reno Justice Court along the river. They say the defendant put a gun to the back of the man’s head, directed racial slurs at him and demanded money. The man gave Godoy-Rufino the $20 he had in his wallet while his female companion ran to safety and called 911.

Authorities say Godoy-Rufino responded with a racial slur, struck the victim in the back of the head with the gun, using enough force to knock him to the ground, and then fled on foot.

The Reno Police Department says that they responded and, after a brief chase, Godoy-Rufino gave up when confronted by a RPD K9 unit. RPD officers say they were able to locate the loaded revolver that Godoy-Rufino used in the robbery near the area he was tracked running through. Officers say that when he was arrested, officers searched him and found a folded $20 bill in his pocket.