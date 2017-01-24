Theft Trial Date Set for Former Elko County Undersheriff

ELKO, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada judge told former Elko County Undersheriff Rick Keema he can't stall proceedings forever, and set a May 2 trial date on felony theft charges alleging that Keema charged more than $3,000 worth of personal expenses to a county credit card.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports that Elko District Court Judge Nancy Porter noted Monday that the case has been delayed since June, when Keema failed to appear for a status hearing.

Porter also scheduled a March 16 pretrial hearing.

Keema served as undersheriff until 2012.

He's accused of spending county money in 2011 for nine purchases including a $738 telephone bill and a $245 baseball bat.

Keema told the Free Press he accidentally charged the items to his county credit card, but paid the money back.

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)