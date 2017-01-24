RTC Holds Open House for 4th Street-Prater Bus RAPID Transit Project

The Regional Transportation Commission says they will soon be breaking ground on the 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project and will hold an open house for the project.

RTC says an open house will be held on Thursday, January 26 from 5 pm 7 pm at Dilworth STEM Academy at 255 E. Prater Way in Sparks with a brief presentation at 5:30 pm.

Officials say the project will create wider sidewalks, add bike lanes, new landscaping and lighting. They say utilities will be moved underground, removing poles and barriers for disabled individuals in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

RTC says elements of the project will be finished in early 2018 with the final component being a new RAPID bus line that will begin revenue service in early 2019.

Officials say the goals of this project are to connect downtown Reno and Sparks with four, new all-electric busses and improve access via transfer to lines serving UNR and TMCC.

RTC says the new line will be named the RTC LINCOLN LINE in honor of the former Lincoln Highway.

Here is an animation of the project https://youtu.be/7YqfbValZvU. For more information on the project visit: http://www.4thprater.com.