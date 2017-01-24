Carson City Sheriff Says Man Who Took Money Located - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Sheriff Says Man Who Took Money Located

Posted: Updated:

Update: The Carson City Sheriff's Office says the person has been located and identified, but that the case is still ongoing.  

The Sheriff's Office has not released the identity of the person.

__________

The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they are asking for the public's help to identify a man who may have information where money was taken from a Carson City Shell Station. 

Authorities say on January 3, 2017, an unknown subject located a dropped money bag in the parking lot.  They say the man returned the bag to the store, and then left in the silver sedan.  Officials say it was found that the bag was missing an undisclosed amount of money. 

Officers describe the man as a white male in his late 60’s or early 70’s with a slender build and is wearing a blaze orange hat. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Morgan Tucker at 775-283-7858 or Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.