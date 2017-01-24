Carson City Sheriff Says Man Who Took Money Located

Update: The Carson City Sheriff's Office says the person has been located and identified, but that the case is still ongoing.

The Sheriff's Office has not released the identity of the person.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they are asking for the public's help to identify a man who may have information where money was taken from a Carson City Shell Station.

Authorities say on January 3, 2017, an unknown subject located a dropped money bag in the parking lot. They say the man returned the bag to the store, and then left in the silver sedan. Officials say it was found that the bag was missing an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers describe the man as a white male in his late 60’s or early 70’s with a slender build and is wearing a blaze orange hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Morgan Tucker at 775-283-7858 or Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850.