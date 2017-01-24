Ski Patroller Dies During Avalanche Control Activities, Identified

From Squaw Valley:

UPDATE 2:00 PM – Joe Zuiches, a 42 year-old resident of Olympic Valley and a member of the Squaw Valley professional ski patrol since 2012, was killed in a fatal incident at 8:35 AM this morning, prior to regularly scheduled operations, during avalanche control activities at the top of Gold Coast Ridge at Squaw Valley. The cause is believed to be the detonation of an explosive charge. An investigation is ongoing in cooperation with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and North Tahoe Fire Department. Updates will be posted here as they become available.

The team at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is deeply saddened by this tragic event, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected. Joe is survived by his wife and infant son.

The Joe Zuiches Memorial Fund has been established and is available here through Go Fund Me.

UPDATE 11:00 AM – Joe Zuiches, a 42 year-old resident of Olympic Valley and a member of the Squaw Valley professional ski patrol since 2012, was killed in a fatal incident at 8:35 AM this morning during avalanche control activities. The incident, which occurred at the top of Gold Coast Ridge at Squaw Valley, does not appear to be avalanche related. North Tahoe Fire Department and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office are on scene, and an investigation is underway. Updates will be posted here as they become available.

The team at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is deeply saddened by this tragic event, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected.

(Squaw Valley, Calif.) January 24, 2017 – 9:00 AM – A fatal incident occurred at Squaw Valley involving a ski patroller at 8:35 AM this morning during avalanche control activities. He was an employee of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. The victim’s name has not yet been released pending the notification of friends and family. An investigation is underway, and additional updates will be provided as they become available.

The team at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is deeply saddened by this tragic event and would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected.

Squaw Valley will be closed for the day. Alpine Meadows will be open today.