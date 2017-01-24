President Trump Acts to Advance Keystone, Dakota Pipelines

The Sparks and Reno Police Department held community events today in hopes that it will help with the relationship between officers and locals.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire units are responding to reports of a fire in the Dog Valley south of Crystal Peak Mine.More >>
NHP says crews are carefully removing a woman who is trapped in a vehicle after a rollover crash.More >>
Police have arrested 45-year-old Santiago ‘Sonny’ Fernandez who was fleeing to avoid criminal proceedings.More >>
According to Sierra Front, air & ground crews are responding wildland fire in the New Washoe City area.More >>
A photo of a fake "designated panhandling area" sign posted in Reno is stirring up quite a bit of discussion on social media.More >>
President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.More >>
A motorcyclist died in a crash on I-580 in Carson City.More >>
The Reno Fire Department grew by more than a dozen men and women Friday afternoon. At a graduation ceremony at the McKinley Arts and Culture Center, 14 fire academy recruits walked across the stage to receive their long-awaited badges.More >>
