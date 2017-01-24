Italy Plane Crash Kills All 6 Aboard

Police have arrested 45-year-old Santiago ‘Sonny’ Fernandez who was fleeing to avoid criminal proceedings.More >>
According to Sierra Front, air & ground crews are responding wildland fire in the New Washoe City area.More >>
Celebrate the beloved food of garlic and its local growers at the first-ever Reno Garlic Festival.More >>
The new UFC Reno hosts a free women's self defense class in efforts to show more people how to protect themselves.More >>
RFD is responding to a structure fire on the 3 hundred block of Thoma Street in Reno.More >>
A photo of a fake "designated panhandling area" sign posted in Reno is stirring up quite a bit of discussion on social media.More >>
A motorcyclist died in a crash on I-580 in Carson City.More >>
The Reno Fire Department grew by more than a dozen men and women Friday afternoon. At a graduation ceremony at the McKinley Arts and Culture Center, 14 fire academy recruits walked across the stage to receive their long-awaited badges.More >>
There are 150 openings for the new store.More >>
Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch says there is a wild fire burning northwest of Silver Springs that started Friday night.More >>
