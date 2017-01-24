Senate Democrats to Propose $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

RFD is responding to a structure fire on the 3 hundred block of Thelma Street in Reno.More >>
RFD is responding to a structure fire on the 3 hundred block of Thelma Street in Reno.More >>
President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.More >>
President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is hosting a free community BBQ today, Saturday July 29th!More >>
The Sparks Police Department is hosting a free community BBQ today, Saturday July 29th!More >>
Reno Police are hosting their 7th annual Northeast Reno Community Block Party and "Soak A Cop" event today, Saturday July 29th.More >>
Reno Police are hosting their 7th annual Northeast Reno Community Block Party and "Soak A Cop" event today, Saturday July 29th.More >>
The new UFC Reno hosts a free women's self defense class in efforts to show more people how to protect themselves.More >>
The new UFC Reno hosts a free women's self defense class in efforts to show more people how to protect themselves.More >>
A photo of a fake "designated panhandling area" sign posted in Reno is stirring up quite a bit of discussion on social media.More >>
A photo of a fake "designated panhandling area" sign posted in Reno is stirring up quite a bit of discussion on social media.More >>
A motorcyclist died in a crash on I-580 in Carson City.More >>
A motorcyclist died in a crash on I-580 in Carson City.More >>
There are 150 openings for the new store.More >>
There are 150 openings for the new store.More >>
The Reno Fire Department grew by more than a dozen men and women Friday afternoon. At a graduation ceremony at the McKinley Arts and Culture Center, 14 fire academy recruits walked across the stage to receive their long-awaited badges.More >>
The Reno Fire Department grew by more than a dozen men and women Friday afternoon. At a graduation ceremony at the McKinley Arts and Culture Center, 14 fire academy recruits walked across the stage to receive their long-awaited badges.More >>
Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch says there is a wild fire burning northwest of Silver Springs that started Friday night.More >>
Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch says there is a wild fire burning northwest of Silver Springs that started Friday night.More >>